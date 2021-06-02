Regions Financial Corp Buys TJX Inc, Synchrony Financial, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Nasdaq Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Clorox Co

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Regions Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Synchrony Financial, Robert Half International Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, sells Nasdaq Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Clorox Co, PepsiCo Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regions Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Regions Financial Corp owns 818 stocks with a total value of $11 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SYF, FLT, IEX, VEEV, EXPE, CDK, CCMP, CARE, AMLP, VER, VTRS, MAN, GOLD, PLTR, OSH, TOT, PCTY, PIPR, PFG, XLB, SJNK, SNDR, SGEN, SXI, LYV, TDOC, TREX, UBS, UGI, WSC, ZM, ESGU, FRO, APG, AUB, EFG, GTES, CCL, CGC, CNP, DHT, DGNR, FNV, NXST, GSLC, LOPE, HPP, EFV, ITGR, JCI, LB, LSTR, LMAT, MGI,

Added Positions: TJX, RHI, BBY, FITB, HLT, FISV, GS, PKG, PXD, TFC, COP, IVV, VZ, IVW, IWD, AMZN, COST, GOOGL, ACWX, DLTR, MA, NXPI, SBAC, TXN, UNP, UNH, BSV, V, VEA, A, ATR, ADBE, AL, ARW, APAM, BP, IJK, SUSA, CB, CLVT, D, DHI, EFT, EXC, FCN, FB, FBHS, GD, GPC, HSY, HUBB, IFF, LQD, IVE, IJS, IEFA, KEY, LULU, LYB, MTCH, OMC, ZTS, RLI, ROST, CRM, SHOP, NOW, SSD, USB, HYD, VO, VB, ALC, ABEV, ANET, ASML, FAX, ACHC, ATVI, APD, ALGN, ALLE, AMT, APH, BUD, NLY, ANTM, ARCC, AZPN, AZN, ATCO, BBVA, BHP, BJ, BF.B, SAN, SUB, SCZ, DSI, PFF, IHI, IWY, USMV, EWJ, ESGE, BXMT, BXP, BFAM, BC, CNI, CTAS, CPB, CSIQ, CAH, CERN, SCHW, CHKP, CMG, CGNX, CLR, DEO, DISH, DHR, DAL, DXCM, FANG, DLR, DCI, EME, ENB, EURN, EMN, EW, ESI, EHC, EPD, EL, FMC, FDS, FSS, FAF, FHB, FMX, F, GSK, GM, GMED, GGG, GWRE, HAL, HCA, HDB, HZNP, HUM, HWC, HIG, HXL, IBN, IDA, INFO, INGR, ICE, IBM, OEF, DVY, SLV, IAU, FLOT, TIP, HDV, MUB, ITUB, IP, IPG, HYLB, JAZZ, JKHY, KKR, KSU, KMI, KHC, LHX, LANC, MFC, GOLF, MANH, MAR, MAS, MPW, MELI, MCHP, MAA, MC, MUR, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NTRS, NVDA, NBIX, NEP, NVO, OXY, PPG, PGR, PYPL, PFGC, DOC, PNFP, PII, PSMT, PRI, PLD, PB, PUK, PSTG, ROLL, O, RELX, UTG, RGA, RNR, RIO, RBA, RDS.B, RDS.A, RYAAY, XLV, XLE, XLF, SRE, SNAP, LUV, GLD, XLI, SYNH, SNY, STX, SEE, SHW, SLAB, SPLK, SWK, STWD, SF, SMFG, TRP, TCF, TM, TDY, TSLA, TTC, ULTA, UL, UPS, VICI, VOE, VTV, VSS, VV, VAR, VRT, VOYA, WTS, WPM, WHR, WDAY, YNDX, DGRO, RQI,

Reduced Positions: NDAQ, MSM, CLX, PEP, DG, PPL, IYR, DIS, ECL, WEC, BLK, CSCO, CME, WMT, AAPL, IJR, BIIB, POOL, QCOM, IWB, SSB, VOO, IJH, FTV, RTX, ADSK, IWR, G, JPM, NEE, PG, RF, MMM, T, BABA, BKNG, DUK, ETN, LLY, HAS, INTC, QQQ, LMT, PNC, RSG, SO, TGT, VGSH, BND, VRTX, XLNX, AMAT, ADP, ABT, AFL, ABC, AGG, IGSB, CDW, CHTR, CI, CINF, DISCA, DD, EA, EMR, ETR, XOM, FRTA, GILD, HRL, IWM, WOOD, INTU, KMB, LOW, LEA, MKC, MCD, TAP, MKTX, MDT, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PANW, PFE, DIA, SU, ATHM, TMUS, TRV, VNQ, VGLT, VYM, VTI, VMC, WDR, WFC, ABB, ADX, AIG, ADI, ASX, AMG, ARE, ALL, MO, AMCR, ACC, AEP, AMGN, APTV, ACGL, ASH, AVTR, BAX, BDX, BA, BTI, BAM, BWXT, BIDU, BXS, OZK, IWV, EMB, IDV, GVI, IGIB, IEI, BX, BAH, BSX, AVGO, BURL, CARR, CBRE, GIB, CTXS, CNX, CTSH, CAG, GLW, CMI, CVNA, CASY, CTLT, CRNC, CHE, CFG, CBSH, ED, CTVA, CBRL, CCI, DFS, DTE, DE, DOW, DRQ, EIX, VMW, ET, ENSG, ENTG, EFX, EQR, EVR, EXPO, FCX, FAST, FIS, FHN, FRC, FIVE, FTNT, IT, GE, GIS, HEI, HOLX, HPQ, HASI, PEAK, HES, HPE, HFC, HUBS, H, IDXX, ITW, IVZ, IBB, IWN, IEF, IJT, KTB, K, KMPR, PHG, KR, LH, LRCX, LEG, LDOS, SIRI, LNC, LIN, LAD, LFUS, MMC, MLM, MAT, MGM, MCO, MS, MSI, MPC, DOOR, MCK, MOH, NOC, NI, NTR, NEA, NAD, OGE, OKE, OTEX, OTIS, PM, PHM, STPZ, PAYX, POWI, PRA, PEG, QRVO, KWR, ROK, ROP, RPM, RS, SPGI, XLP, XLY, XLU, SIGA, XME, SDY, SPY, XLC, SBUX, SLF, SLB, SNOW, SQ, STT, TSM, TT, TRMK, TYL, UBER, UIHC, UTHR, VIG, BLV, VBR, BNDX, VFC, VEU, VPU, VOT, VBK, VGIT, WSO, WY, WBA, WST, WAL, WMB, WSM, WLTW, DGRW, XEL, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, 

Sold Out: LUMN, MRVL, ROAD, IPOC, KDP, WEN, TIF, RDN, EV, MBB, EDV, ICLR, QUAL, TLT, DON, VCIT, DOL, DES, DEM, VPL, VXUS, IIPR, SEDG, MTNB, PE, ALXN, ENV, CIK, LVS, IONS, ILMN, EQIX, CBLAQ, BMI, AME,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,492,042 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,411,743 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,151,937 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,402,536 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,052,780 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,188,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $279.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $290.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 1177.17%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,003,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 571.23%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 539,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 1305.37%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 258.03%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 187,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 438.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 523,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 159.03%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 212,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Construction Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $30.13.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Regions Financial Corp sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 84.92%. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $166.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Regions Financial Corp still held 57,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 61.12%. The sale prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Regions Financial Corp still held 279,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Clorox Co by 77.74%. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $177.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Regions Financial Corp still held 41,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 22.86%. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Regions Financial Corp still held 604,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 68.6%. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Regions Financial Corp still held 44,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Regions Financial Corp reduced to a holding in PPL Corp by 88.16%. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Regions Financial Corp still held 92,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

