US Markets Start June Significantly Overvalued

Market indexes remain close to all-time highs

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jun 02, 2021

Summary

  • US indexes trade near record highs as investors bet on economic recovery.
  • Top-gaining stocks like AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond reach off-the-chart valuations.
Article's Main Image

On Wednesday, the modified version of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) ’s favorite market indicator stood at 147.2%, indicating that the U.S. stock market remains significantly overvalued to begin June.

The ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and the total assets of the Federal Reserve Bank branches from Buffett’s favorite market indicator: Buffett said that the ratio of market cap to gross domestic product is “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

1400164277700022272.png

Based on the current market valuation levels, the implied return of the U.S. market per year over the next eight years is approximately -1.3% assuming that valuations reverse to the 20-year median.

1400166601919057920.png

S&P 500 propels close to new record

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index traded around 4,207.30, up approximately 0.13% from Tuesday’s close of 4,202.04 and approximately 0.7% below its all-time high of 4,238. Stocks surged as investors bet on increased demand for crude oil, airfare and other travel-related assets as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

1400141887435722752.png

Top-gaining stocks like AMC and Bed Bath & Beyond surge to significant overvaluation

According to the “Stocks: Losers and Gainers” section of the Buffett Indicator page, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (

AMC, Financial) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY, Financial) surged approximately 95.59% and 62.11% on Wednesday. The Leawood, Kansas-based movie chain soared as retail investors bought shares following the company’s stock sale to Mudrick Capital according to CNBC sources. Shares of AMC traded around $65.92, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 75.78.

1400170987651092480.png

Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond climbed on the company’s announcement of three new private-label brands one month ahead of schedule. CEO Mark Tritton said in the CNBC interview that the company is transitioning from older products and introducing new items, which are expected to enter stores over the next few months.

1400173927132581888.png

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond traded around $42.29, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 3.50.

1400183217847291904.png

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
