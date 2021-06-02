- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Accenture Names CEO Julie Sweet to Additional Position of Chair of the Board, Effective Sept. 1, 2021
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating: 0 / 5 (0 votes)
Please Login to leave a comment