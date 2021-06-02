Trident Acquisitions Corp. Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Receives Expected Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. ( TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”) or the “Company”), received a standard notice on May 28, 2021 from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), which stated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the SEC issued a public statement entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)” (the “Statement”), which provided guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, resulted in the Company’s delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. If the Company is unable to file the Quarterly Report by that date, the Company is permitted to submit a plan of compliance on or prior to that date. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the due date for the Quarterly Report to regain compliance.

The Company is actively working with its auditors and advisors, and intends to file its Quarterly Report as soon as possible to regain compliance.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's securities are quoted on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit tridentacquisitions.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Trident, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Trident's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Trident undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

Trident Contact:
Vadim Komissarov
CEO
(646) 229-7549
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0Nzc1MSM0MjI0Nzc4IzIyMDMyODQ=
b1f68cd8-48a9-4057-855d-3a11a2ea3a41

You may also like :

  1. TDAC Guru Trades
  2. TDAC 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. TDAC DCF Calculation
  4. TDAC 10-Year Valuations
  5. TDAC Insider Trade
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment