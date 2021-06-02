First Busey Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. and Glenview State Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Busey Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. and Glenview State Bank

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and GLENVIEW, Ill., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Busey Corporation (“Busey”) ( BUSE), the holding company for Busey Bank, announced the completion of its acquisition of Cummins-American Corp. (“CAC”), the holding company for Glenview State Bank (“GSB”), effective May 31, 2021.  The transaction was previously announced on January 19, 2021.

Under terms of the definitive agreement, each share of CAC common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date was converted into the right to receive 444.4783 shares of First Busey common stock and $14,173.96 in cash, which cash consideration amount reflects the adjustments made in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement.  In addition, as additional merger consideration received by CAC’s shareholders in the Merger, CAC paid a special dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $60 million, or $12,087.58 per share of CAC common stock, on May 28, 2021.  Based on Busey’s 20-day volume weighted average closing price of $25.66 on May 28, 2021, the implied per share purchase price was $37,666.85 with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $187.0 million.

Busey will operate GSB as a separate banking subsidiary of Busey until it is merged with Busey Bank, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021.  At the time of the bank merger, GSB banking centers will become branches of Busey Bank.  The combined pro forma franchise will serve customers through 75 full-service locations, including 60 branches across Illinois, as well as 10 in Missouri, four in Florida, and one in Indiana, and will have combined assets of approximately $12.3 billion, $7.2 billion in gross loans, $10.2 billion in deposits and over $11.8 billion in wealth assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Busey Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Van A. Dukeman said, “Being a strong, local community bank for the communities we serve remains a top priority to both Busey and Glenview State Bank.  We will advance our shared, longstanding commitments to supporting both team members and our customers and communities.  This partnership benefits our clients through enhanced capabilities and products while a growing, dynamic organization presents more professional growth opportunities for associates.  As a company, it provides us the resources to compete with our larger competitors while maintaining a community banking culture we believe shapes the future for our expanded presence in the greater Chicagoland market.”

The partnership enhances Busey’s existing deposit, commercial banking and wealth management presence in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).  Through this transaction, Busey’s deposit share ranking improves from #32 to #20 in this MSA.  Chicagoland is the largest MSA in Illinois and the Midwest and includes the Illinois counties of Cook, DuPage, Will, McHenry, Grundy, Lake, Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb; Kenosha County in Wisconsin; and the Indiana counties of Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton.  Additionally, this partnership solidifies Busey Bank’s position as #14 in total deposit market share across the state of Illinois while positioning Busey Bank as #4 in deposit share for banks headquartered in Illinois.

Founded in 1921, GSB operated as a privately held, locally owned and operated commercial bank headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.  GSB employs 150 associates and has seven branch locations in the Chicagoland MSA: Glenview (4), Northbrook, Northfield, and Mount Prospect.  GSB is dedicated to its founding principles by being actively involved in the communities it serves and providing exceptional personal service delivered by experienced local professionals.  As of March 31, 2021, CAC had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion, total loans of $454 million, total deposits of $1.3 billion, and wealth assets under care of $1.2 billion.

GSB President and Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Jones said, “We are proud to have served our customers and supported our communities for the past 100 years.  With Busey, GSB customers will continue to experience a community banking commitment while benefitting from an expanded array of sophisticated commercial, consumer, and wealth management services.  We are pleased this partnership maintains a focus on service excellence Glenview State Bank customers expect and deserve.”

Both companies support and value an engaged and empowered workforce and are committed to building a premier, service-oriented, community banking experience.  Busey has been named among American Banker’s Best Banks to Work For since 2016; voted as one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois by associates since 2016; listed among the 2018 and 2019 Best-In-State Banks for Illinois by Forbes—in addition to various wellness, training and development, philanthropic and other workplace awards.

Vedder Price P.C. served as legal counsel and Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Busey.  Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP served as legal counsel and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Cummins-American Corp.

Corporate Profile
As of March 31, 2021, First Busey Corporation ( BUSE) was a $10.76 billion financial holding company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

Busey Bank, the wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation, had total assets of $10.74 billion as of March 31, 2021, and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.  Busey Bank currently has 53 banking centers serving Illinois, 10 banking centers serving Missouri, four banking centers serving southwest Florida, and one banking center in Indianapolis, Indiana.  Through Busey Bank’s Wealth Management division, the Company provides asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations.  As of March 31, 2021, assets under care were $10.69 billion.

Busey Bank owns a retail payment processing subsidiary, FirsTech, Inc., which processes approximately 28 million transactions for a total of $8.3 billion on an annual basis.  FirsTech, Inc. operates across all of North America, providing payment solutions which include, but are not limited to, electronic payments, mobile payments, phone payments, remittance processing, in person payments, and merchant services.  FirsTech, Inc. partners with 5,800+ agents across the U.S.  More information about FirsTech, Inc. can be found at firstechpayments.com.

Glenview State Bank is a wholly-owned bank subsidiary of First Busey Corporation acquired in the merger.  Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, Glenview State Bank has 7 branch locations in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI MSA.

Busey has been named a Best Place to Work across the company footprint since 2016 by Best Companies Group.  We are honored to be consistently recognized by national and local organizations for our engaged culture of integrity and commitment to community development.

For more information about us, visit busey.com or gsb.com.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey D. Jones, EVP & CFOAmy L. Randolph, EVP & Chief of Staff
First Busey CorporationFirst Busey Corporation
(217) 365-4500(217) 365-4500
[email protected][email protected]

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this document, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business of First Busey (the “Company”).  Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” or other similar expressions.  Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.  A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company’s forward-looking statements.  These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national, and international economy (including the impact of the new presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats or attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations, and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in accounting policies and practices, including CECL; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of the London Inter-bank Offered Rate phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) the loss of key executives or associates; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected results of current and/or future acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisition and the possibility that the transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect its financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

ti?nf=ODI0Nzc0NCM0MjI0Njk4IzIwMTg5Nzc=
088be7ca-2d92-4ce8-9aa5-d282e7e330db
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment