SWEP Receives AHRI Certification Performance Award

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has received the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute's (AHRI) Certification Performance Award recognizing SWEP's test success rates for the third consecutive year.

AHRI's Certification Programs are widely considered as a performance verifier for heating, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration equipment. The products undergo testing by independent laboratories under contract to AHRI and are evaluated using the appropriate industry standard to certify that published performance ratings are accurate. This allows buyers to make a fair comparison when selecting products for their HVAC installations. Having the AHRI Certification is an important condition for businesses with commercial and residential water-to-water applications, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

AHRI certification is achieved by successfully passing a series of program tests. From 2018 to 2020, 15 SWEP brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) units were tested by AHRI, all achieving a 100% success rate. Currently, there are 46 AHRI-certified SWEP BPHEs available on the market. The AHRI certification tests also provide SWEP with validation of SWEP's internal process for SSP calibration and assurance that the company's measurements and calculations are accurate compared to tests of randomly selected BPHEs. In addition, AHRI certification helps ensure that SWEP customers can be confident they are obtaining the correct product for their application.

"The entire SWEP team focuses their efforts on maintaining the highest standards when developing and producing BPHEs in order to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. This award recognizes our team's hard work and commitment to delivering quality products that our customers can trust," says Ulrika Nordqvist, President of SWEP.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

