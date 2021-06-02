SWEP Receives AHRI Certification Performance Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SWEP Receives AHRI Certification Performance Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 2, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), has received the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute's (AHRI) Certification Performance Award recognizing SWEP's test success rates for the third consecutive year.

Dover_Logo.jpg

AHRI's Certification Programs are widely considered as a performance verifier for heating, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration equipment. The products undergo testing by independent laboratories under contract to AHRI and are evaluated using the appropriate industry standard to certify that published performance ratings are accurate. This allows buyers to make a fair comparison when selecting products for their HVAC installations. Having the AHRI Certification is an important condition for businesses with commercial and residential water-to-water applications, primarily in the U.S. and Canada.

AHRI certification is achieved by successfully passing a series of program tests. From 2018 to 2020, 15 SWEP brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs) units were tested by AHRI, all achieving a 100% success rate. Currently, there are 46 AHRI-certified SWEP BPHEs available on the market. The AHRI certification tests also provide SWEP with validation of SWEP's internal process for SSP calibration and assurance that the company's measurements and calculations are accurate compared to tests of randomly selected BPHEs. In addition, AHRI certification helps ensure that SWEP customers can be confident they are obtaining the correct product for their application. 

"The entire SWEP team focuses their efforts on maintaining the highest standards when developing and producing BPHEs in order to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. This award recognizes our team's hard work and commitment to delivering quality products that our customers can trust," says Ulrika Nordqvist, President of SWEP.

To learn more about the SWEP, visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

SWEP Contact:
Lisa Skarp
+46 418 400 405
[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:    
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications     
(630) 743-5039     
[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations    
(630) 743-5131    
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY98106&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swep-receives-ahri-certification-performance-award-301304377.html

SOURCE Dover

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98106&Transmission_Id=202106021615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98106&DateId=20210602
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment