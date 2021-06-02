PR Newswire

BISMARCK, N.D., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), with headquarters in Bismarck, has been listed on the prestigious 2021 Fortune 500. The Fortune 500 recognizes the 500 largest U.S. companies based on 2020 revenues. MDU Resources was ranked No. 486.

"We are proud of the good work our employees do, safely providing essential products and services that are Building a Strong America," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "Our company's continued growth, recognized by our listing on the Fortune 500, makes it clear that our two-platform business model of regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services is a successful formula."

MDU Resources was started in 1924 as a company serving electricity and natural gas to towns in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Today, it is the only company headquartered in the four-state area that is on the Fortune 500 list, and it now operates in 46 states and has approximately 16,000 employees during peak construction season.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mdu-resources-listed-on-fortune-500-301304514.html

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.