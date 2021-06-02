Logo
MRC Global to Present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021

HOUSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced that its management team will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference to be held on June 8-10, 2021.

Rob Saltiel, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time (9:40 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast and replay of the presentation will be located in the Investor Relations section of the MRC Global website at www.mrcglobal.com.

About MRC Global Inc.
MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for its over 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton
Investor Relations
MRC Global Inc.
[email protected]
832-308-2847

favicon.png?sn=DA97733&sd=2021-06-02 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrc-global-to-present-at-the-stifel-2021-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301304298.html

SOURCE MRC Global Inc.


