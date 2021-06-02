Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. Receives Expected Notice From The New York Stock Exchange Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) (the "Company," "Supernova," "us" or "our") announced today that, on May 25, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that it was not in compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"). The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the SEC together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies" (the "SEC Statement"). As result of the SEC Statement, the Company's management reevaluated the accounting treatment of (i) the redeemable warrants that were included in the units issued by the Company in its initial public offering, (ii) the redeemable warrants that were issued in a private placement (collectively, the "Warrants"), and (iii) the forward purchase agreements. As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, given the scope of the process for evaluating the impact of the SEC Statement on the Company's financial statements, the Company was unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The Company has filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC on May 28, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and can be identified by terminology such as "pro forma," "may," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Supernova and its management, and Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Supernova, Offerpad, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of Supernova or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the business combination; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Offerpad as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; the ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to manage growth effectively; the ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; the ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine the technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the registration statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement/prospectus discussed below and other documents filed by Supernova from time to time with the SEC.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Supernova nor Offerpad undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Supernova has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, that will be both the proxy statement to be distributed to holders of Supernova's common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by Supernova's stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the registration statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in the business combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, Supernova will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its stockholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Supernova's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Offerpad, Supernova and the business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to stockholders of Supernova as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Supernova's secretary at 4301 50th Street NW, Suite 300 PMB 1044, Washington, D.C. 20016, (202) 918-7050.

Participants in the Solicitation

Supernova and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Supernova's stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Supernova is contained in Supernova's registration statement on Form S-4, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To the extent such holdings of Supernova's securities may have changed since that time, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Offerpad and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Supernova in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination is contained in Supernova's registration statement on Form S-4, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security of Supernova, Offerpad, or any of their respective affiliates.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supernova-partners-acquisition-company-inc-receives-expected-notice-from-the-new-york-stock-exchange-regarding-delayed-quarterly-report-301304506.html

SOURCE Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.