Digital Colony Completes Acquisition of Landmark Dividend LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Dividend LLC (“Landmark Dividend”), a leading digital infrastructure company, today announced the completion of its acquisition by affiliates of Digital Colony Management, LLC (“Digital Colony”), a leading global digital infrastructure investment firm. Landmark Dividend owns, among other things, 100% of the membership interests in the general partner (the “General Partner”) of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ( LMRK) and 13.2% of the common units representing limited partner interests in LMRK.

“We are excited about our next chapter with Digital Colony,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer at Landmark Dividend. “We want to thank our board members, Matthew Carbone, Ed Leung, David Hollon, Trevor Brock and James Brown, for their partnership over the many years in building Landmark Dividend into a leading digital infrastructure platform.”

Landmark Dividend was a portfolio company of American Infrastructure Funds, Brock Capital Group and AVG Holdings.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Landmark Dividend and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Landmark Dividend. TAP Advisors served as financial advisor to Digital Colony and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Digital Colony.

About Landmark Dividend LLC
Landmark Dividend LLC is a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company focusing on the digital infrastructure, wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Landmark Dividend currently manages over 5,000 assets originated on behalf of Landmark Dividend, its active private investment vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP ( LMRK). LMRK is a publicly-traded subsidiary of Landmark Dividend LLC established to acquire, own and manage a diversified, growing portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets.

About Digital Colony
Digital Colony is a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, and small cells, the firm manages a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners. Digital Colony, a subsidiary of Colony Capital (:CLNY), is headquartered in Boca Raton with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, and has over 90 investment and operating professionals. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

Contact
Landmark Dividend LLC
Marcelo Choi
Vice President, Investor Relations
(213) 788-4528

