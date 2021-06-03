Logo
5 Real Estate Companies Beating the Market

Redwood Trust makes the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 03, 2021

Summary

  • New York Mortgage Trust tops the list with 81%
Article's Main Image

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned real estate companies have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through June 3.

Redwood Trust



Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has a market cap of $1.2 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 73.11% over the past year.



1400219067415023616.png



As of Thursday, the share price was 108.75% above the 52-week low and 2.18% below the 52-week high.



The real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 45.5% and return on assets of 4.22% are outperforming 77% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.05.



The company's largest guru shareholder is

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.29% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.52% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.5%.



Western Asset Mortgage Capital



With a market cap of $214 million, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30.08% over the past 12 months.



1400218954298839040.png



As of Thursday, the share price was 86.74% above the 52-week low and 14.15% below the 52-week high.



The manager of mortgage-market investment securities has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.72% and return on assets of 2.02% are outperforming 51% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.



The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 0.60% of outstanding shares.



Orchid Island



Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) has a market cap of $524 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.38% over the past year.



1400218865933242368.png



As of Thursday, the price was 31.82% above the 52-week low and 11.41% below the 52-week high.



The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. It has a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.72% and return on assets of 1.63% are outperforming 52% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with no debt.



The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.11% of outstanding shares.



Two Harbors Investment



With a market cap of $2 billion, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 24.35% over the past 12 months.



1400218728582369280.png



As of Thursday, the price was 59.52% above the 52-week low and 6.59% below the 52-week high.



The REIT has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.91% and return on assets of 2.4% are outperforming 55% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.92.



The company's largest guru shareholder is

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.90% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.



New York Mortgage Trust



New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has a market cap of $1.7 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 81.4% over the past 12 months.



1400218594213646336.png



As of Thursday, the price was 115.6% above the 52-week low and 4.6% below the 52-week high.



The company has a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.09% and return on assets of 7.54% are outperforming 89% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.17.



The company's largest guru shareholder is

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
