Green Brick Partners to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on August 5th, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( GRBK) (the "Company"), a national homebuilding and land development firm, announced today that it will be hosting a virtual investor day event on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 from 9:00 am CST – 12:00 pm CST.

“We are tremendously excited for the opportunity to provide an in-depth look at Green Brick and our subsidiary builders in our first-ever investor day,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “We anticipate that this virtual format will showcase Green Brick’s unique strategic advantages and will demonstrate how our superior land development and homebuilding operations will continue to drive future top and bottom-line growth.”

The 2021 Green Brick Partners Investor Day will feature presentations by CEO and Co-Founder, Jim Brickman, CFO, Rick Costello, and COO and Executive Vice President, Jed Dolson. The event will include an in-depth discussion of Green Brick Partners, housing market trends, and an exclusive Q&A with our subsidiary homebuilder leadership team. Participants will also have the opportunity to virtually visit our communities across the country.

Green Brick Partners' virtual investor day event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance by visiting greenbrickpartners.com/investorday2021.

About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Any statements in this press release about Green Brick’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “predicts,” “potential,” “expects,” “future,” “positioned,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, as of the date of this press release. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skills and competent employees; management and integration of acquisitions; labor and raw material shortages; an inability to acquire land for reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities; government regulation risks; mortgage financing availability and volatility; severe weather or natural disasters; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; poor relations with community residents; and our debt and related service obligations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
Anthony England, CPA
Manager of Financial Analysis & Investor Relations
Direct: 469.573.6773
[email protected]
www.greenbrickpartners.com

