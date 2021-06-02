Logo
Ball Corporation to Present at 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 2, 2021

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL), one of the world's leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Basic Materials Conference, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Scott C. Morrison, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg.htm?ShowUUID=ECA84BC1-19BD-4F21-A5A3-9D3ECC149648&GroupID=Public

A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days at www.ball.com/investors under "news and presentations."

About Ball Corporation
Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

ball_corporation_logo1438_21100jpg.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA98674&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ball-corporation-to-present-at-2021-deutsche-bank-global-basic-materials-conference-301304470.html

SOURCE Ball Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98674&Transmission_Id=202106021800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98674&DateId=20210602
