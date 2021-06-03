Dubber launches world-first partner program exclusively for Service & Solution Providers

PR Newswire

Unlocks ability of any conversation to be economically transformed into differentiating services and significant revenue streams

Launches Dubber Go exclusively for Foundation Partners, a call recording product packaged for embedding in any voice service as a standard feature

Announces Cisco as first major Foundation Partner

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today launched the Dubber Foundation Partner Program and Dubber Go - enabling a call recording product packaged for embedding in any voice service as a standard feature. Both have been designed specifically for service and solution providers to enable cloud-first call recording from within their networks, services and applications.

Cisco is the first global Foundation Partner. Any Cisco Webex Calling and Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCM-C) customers can use Dubber voice recording at no extra cost instantly accessible directly from Webex Control Hub.

Announcement highlights:

Dubber available as a standard feature for 100% of Service and Solutions Providers customer base

Delivers 'Foundation' revenue which is accretive without compromising the true value of standard Dubber product offerings

Supercharges commercial outcomes for Dubber and Foundation Partner

Dubber able to market and upsell directly to customer from a position of 100% penetration

Executive & Analyst Commentary

"Our new Foundation Program is a key component of our strategy to put AI on every communications device and application," said Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber. "It enables Dubber to bring the benefits of call recording to 100% of a service and solution provider's customer base, delivering the opportunity for accretive revenue and protecting the true value of the Dubber product offering. With the ability to directly, and together, introduce customers to the benefits of unified call recording we are significantly enhancing commercial outcomes."

"Service and solution providers are in a race globally to create new services based on the content on their networks," said James Slaney, COO, Dubber. "Conversations are the largest content generator. Until now, much of their value is lost the moment a conversation ends. Today we're launching an inexpensive, compliant and effective way for Foundation Partners to unlock that value. They'll be able to create compelling differentiation. Our Foundation Partner program enables new revenue streams which could be worth many hundreds of millions of dollars."

Dubber Foundation

Dubber Foundation Partners get exclusive access to comprehensive sales, marketing and customer success support. This includes dedicated Dubber sales resources to help customers access unified call recording[1].

Dubber Foundation Includes:





Exclusive access to Dubber Go - enabling basic call recording on all network and solution endpoints at price points that work for both parties

A multi-tiered pricing and engagement offering. This can support service providers with as few as thousands of subscribers or those with millions

Deep partner support including dedicated resources to assist in sales, marketing, and customer success

Access to preferential pricing across all Dubber products that increases margins and revenue

Available now globally across multiple service types such as UC and mobile networks

Ability to create and co-design new services with Dubber on the Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud. An opportunity to build new partnerships and application ecosystems based on voice data

"Our initial work with service and solution providers around the world established that Dubber Foundation Partners can create significant revenue and differentiation while addressing critical customer needs such as compliance, revenue and customer intelligence," said Adrian Di Pietrantonio, EVP Global Partners. "For a service provider starting with 700,000 customers having access to Dubber Go, potential annual recurring revenue for a service provider could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars."

Dubber Go

Dubber Foundation partners get exclusive access to Dubber Go. It enables basic call recording with unlimited recordings and 30-day storage for an individual as a standard inclusion in their services. Dubber Go introduces customers to the benefits of being able to compliantly record and replay any conversation whether a call, presentation, training session or video conference.

Dubber Go customers can upgrade to any of Dubber's products at the click of a mouse.

Unlike other call recording services, Dubber captures and stores conversations in a compliant way. It works in accordance with an enterprise's security and privacy policies. And, a simple and easy upgrade path to Dubber core and compliance solutions enables enterprise and government customers to access intelligence and features to address compliance mandates. These include retention, legal hold, compliance alerts and easy integration with other compliance systems.

[1]Unified Call Recording captures any conversation - voice or video - on any communications service and from any service provider then unifies and stores the data in a form that can be used by anyone with appropriate permission, anywhere in the world at any time.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer call recording for compliance, business intelligence, sentiment analysis, AI and more on any phone. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion dollar call recording industry, its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

For more information, please contact:

Investors: Simon Hinsley

[email protected]

+61 (0) 401 809 653 UK Media: James Taylor | The PR Network

[email protected]

+44 (0)7796 138291



AU & NZ Media: Terry Alberstein

[email protected]

+61 (0) 458 484 921 US Media: Charlie Guyer, Guyer Group for Dubber

[email protected]

+1.617.599.8830

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubber-launches-world-first-partner-program-exclusively-for-service--solution-providers-301304640.html

SOURCE Dubber