Ionis announces changes to its board of directors at annual meeting of stockholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ionis announces changes to its board of directors at annual meeting of stockholders

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D., appointed chairman of the board

- Ionis founder and Executive Chairman Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., retires from the board

- Breaux B. Castleman retires from the board

- Allene M. Diaz appointed to the board

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) today announced changes to its board of directors. Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed chairman of the board and Allene M. Diaz has been appointed to the board. As previously announced, Ionis founder and Executive Chairman Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., has retired from the board. Breaux B. Castleman has also retired from the board.

Ionis_Logo.jpg

Dr. Loscalzo has been on the Ionis board since February 2014, serving on the Nominating, Governance and Review and Science/Medical committees. He is currently Hersey Professor of the Theory and Practice of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and chairman, Department of Medicine and physician-in-chief, Brigham and Women's Hospital. He received his A.B. degree, summa cum laude, his Ph.D. in biochemistry and his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. An outstanding cardiovascular scientist, clinician and teacher, he is the recipient of many awards, including the Clinician-Scientist Award, the Distinguished Scientist Award, the Research Achievement Award and the Paul Dudley White Award from the American Heart Association. Dr. Loscalzo is editor-in-chief of Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association, a senior editor of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, a member of the Advisory Council of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and a member of the Council of Councils of the National Institutes of Health. He has authored more than 1,100 peer-reviewed articles and holds 32 patents for his work in the field of nitric oxide and redox biology. Dr. Loscalzo also serves on the board of directors of Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

Dr. Loscalzo assumes leadership of the board from Dr. Crooke. In December 2020, the company announced that after pioneering RNA-targeted therapeutics and leading the company for more than 30 years, Dr. Crooke would step down as executive chairman to focus on his scientific interests and the nonprofit organization he founded, the n-Lorem Foundation. Dr. Crooke will continue to serve as a scientific advisor to Ionis, including providing advice regarding Ionis' research and development programs and guiding the core antisense research group he founded at Ionis.

Dr. Loscalzo commented, "I am deeply honored that the Ionis board has entrusted me with the responsibility of serving as its chairman. Brett and his executive leadership team have set a bold and exciting agenda to expand the company's pioneering technology and deliver many more novel RNA-targeted therapies for patients in need. I am thrilled to be a part of this important and noble endeavor."

Ms. Diaz founded AMD Consulting, a new product strategy and portfolio management consulting practice, in 2020 and currently serves as senior advisor to Xilio Therapeutics. Previously, Ms. Diaz served in senior executive roles at GlaxoSmithKline and TESARO. Prior to that she held a variety of commercial leadership positions in the EMD Serono and Merck Serono divisions of Merck KGaA. Earlier in her career, Ms. Diaz held management and operating roles in new product planning, portfolio management, marketing, sales and medical affairs at Pfizer, Biogen, Amylin, Parke-Davis and Cancervax. She has contributed to the development, launch and/or commercialization of multiple transformative products across several therapeutic areas. Ms. Diaz serves on the boards of directors of Mersana Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, and BCLS Acquisition Corp.

"I'm delighted to join the Ionis board of directors and look forward to lending my expertise in product strategy and global commercialization to the company as it prepares to deliver 12-plus novel therapies to market by 2026," said Ms. Diaz.

Mr. Castleman, president and chief executive officer of Syntiro Healthcare Services, Inc., served on the Ionis board since 2013 and was a member of the Audit committee. Since January 2008, Mr. Castleman has been a senior advisor of McNally Capital, LLC, a private equity and merchant banking firm focused on investments in private equity, both direct to companies and through private equity partnerships.

"These are exciting times for Ionis, and I can't think of a person better qualified to assume the role of chairman of our board than Joe. His exceptional leadership and experience as one of the nation's leading cardiologists have served the company well. As chairman, I believe Joe's innovative and strategic thinking will be instrumental to our success as we execute an ambitious strategy to expand Ionis' leadership in RNA-targeted therapeutics," said Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ionis. "I'm equally pleased that Allene has agreed to join our board. Her extensive background in the biopharmaceutical industry and accomplishments as a commercial leader and strategist will serve the company well as we execute on our plans for commercialization.  I also want to thank Breaux for his years of board service, particularly his valuable contributions as a member of the Audit committee. And, of course, all of us at Ionis are grateful for Stan's incredible vision and leadership during his more than 30-year tenure at Ionis."

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

favicon.png?sn=LA99106&sd=2021-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-announces-changes-to-its-board-of-directors-at-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301304659.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA99106&Transmission_Id=202106021959PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA99106&DateId=20210602
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment