US Indexes Close With Gains Wednesday

S&P 500 and Nasdaq gain, AMC up 95.22%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,600.38 on Wednesday with a gain of 25.07 points or 0.07%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,208.12 for a gain of 6.08 points or 0.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,756.33 for a gain of 19.85 points or 0.14%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.48 for a loss of 0.42 points or -2.35%.

Wednesday's Market Movers



U.S. stocks gained Wednesday and all three of the major indexes closed higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.14%. In the tech sector, the U.S. reported developments around global digital service taxes that it plans to negotiate with other countries over the next six months.



Meme stocks (i.e. heavily indebted companies that investors are piling into in order to trigger short squeezes) made headlines as AMC Entertainment Holdings (

AMC, Financial) gained 95.22% and received a trading halt. AMC showed in a filing that it sold 8.5 million new shares to Mudrick Capital, with the proceeds potentially intended for acquisitions, work on theaters and debt reduction. Other meme stocks investors are watching include Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY, Financial) which gained 62.11%, GameStop (GME, Financial) which gained 13% and Tilray (TLRY, Financial) which gained 12%.



Investors continued to trade somewhat cautiously ahead of Friday's May jobs report. The Federal Reserve however announced that it would wind down its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility which was created to buy corporate debt in the form of bonds and exchange traded funds. The announcement is a sign that the Fed could be looking into more near term post-pandemic policy steps, despite its dovish sentiment even as inflation numbers are jumping. The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility held approximately $13.7 billion in assets, including around $5.21 billion of corporate bonds and $8.56 billion of exchange traded corporate debt funds.



In other news:





  • Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) will provide details on its next Windows iteration on June 24.

  • European countries announced a digital COVID certificate.

  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased by -4% following a decrease of -4.2%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.17% from 3.18%.

  • The Fed released a June Beige Book report.




Across the board:





  • Sofi Technologies (SOFI, Financial) gained 2.47% on its second day of trading, after a merger helped it go public through a SPAC combination.

  • Amazon's (AMZN, Financial) Prime Day will be June 21-22.

  • Visa (V, Financial) gained 1.34% with report of a 37% increase in May transactions.

  • S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY, Financial) was down -0.46% with fallout over the JBS cyberattack.




Small-Cap Stocks



In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,297.83 for a gain of 3.09 points or 0.13%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,392.43 for a loss of 1.01 points or -0.072%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,925.39 for a gain of 42.27 points or 0.28%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,700.05 for a loss of 35.31 points or -0.30%.



Other Notable Indexes



Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,728.35 for a loss of 16.37 points or -0.60%; the S&P 100 at 1,903.85 for a gain of 3.52 points or 0.19%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,675.79 for a gain of 21.21 points or 0.16%; the Russell 3000 at 2,515.52 for a gain of 2.72 points or 0.11%; the Russell 1000 at 2,366.40 for a gain of 2.51 points or 0.11%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,010.83 for a gain of 59.66 points or 0.14%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 867.82 for a gain of 0.95 points or 0.11%.



Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
