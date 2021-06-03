Bandera Partners LLC Buys Amkor Technology Inc, HireQuest Inc, Sells Ameresco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company
Bandera Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amkor Technology Inc, HireQuest Inc, sells Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bandera Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bandera Partners LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 1,682,312 shares, 31.99% of the total portfolio.
- Star Group LP (SGU) - 3,323,039 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 300,000 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,815 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) - 669,737 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bandera Partners LLC initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 669,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HireQuest Inc (HQI)
Bandera Partners LLC initiated holding in HireQuest Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $19, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 251,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Bandera Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 50.19%. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.68%. Bandera Partners LLC still held 206,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bandera Partners LLC
