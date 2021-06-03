Goldentree Asset Management Lp Buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Sells SLM Corp, Denbury Inc, Bausch Health Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Goldentree Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Thryv Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Radian Group Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells SLM Corp, Denbury Inc, Bausch Health Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vistra Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldentree Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Goldentree Asset Management Lp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THRY, FCX, OMF, CHK, FOXA, CPNG, NRG, CMCSA, INDA, ODP,

THRY, FCX, OMF, CHK, FOXA, CPNG, NRG, CMCSA, INDA, ODP, Added Positions: RDN, TECK, COMM, PHM, EWW, VOD, EZA,

RDN, TECK, COMM, PHM, EWW, VOD, EZA, Reduced Positions: SLM, DEN, BHC, HYG, VST, EWZ, EIX, BERY, EEM, CRC, EWY, RSX,

SLM, DEN, BHC, HYG, VST, EWZ, EIX, BERY, EEM, CRC, EWY, RSX, Sold Out: BLDR, PCG, DFS, MIK, QRTEA, RAACU, THD, LYG, TUR,

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 19,573,924 shares, 26.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 8,588,292 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.26% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) - 3,044,151 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 4,472,660 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,150,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 4,472,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,158,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 701,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 642,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 385,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 119.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,304,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 62.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,162,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,678,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 729,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 57.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 305,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $11.15.

