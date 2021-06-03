Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Futu Announces Investment Grade Rating from S&P Global Ratings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

HONG KONG, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) ( FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has assigned an investment grade long-term issuer credit rating “BBB-” to the Company. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. A “bbb” GCP (group credit profile) has also been assigned. The rating on Futu reflects the Company’s leading market position in the Hong Kong brokerage market, strong capitalization with solid financing standing, and prudent risk controls.

Futu is the first online broker in the Asia-Pacific region to have obtained international rating, and the first Hong Kong-based broker to have obtained standalone investment grade issuer rating, with its “bbb” GCP being the highest grade GCP/SACP (standalone credit profile) that S&P has assigned to securities firms in Greater China.

According to S&P, Futu has good market presence in Hong Kong as a retail-focused online broker, and is well-placed to take advantage of the brand recognition to expand overseas market such as US and Singapore. Despite the current reliance on brokerage, Futu is striving to develop new business segments including wealth management, enterprise services, and diversify revenue sources, geographic reach, product categories and client base. Futu’s rating is well-positioned by its strong RAC (risk-adjusted capital), and S&P anticipates that Futu will sustain the capital adequacy to support its rapid growth. Futu’s funding sources can satisfy its funding needs thanks to the large collateral pool and prudent credit policies, and the company will pay more attention to the diversification of funding channels in the future. In addition, Futu also benefits from business synergies with Tencent, its second largest shareholder by voting rights as of end-2020.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited ( FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, each a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data-rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0ODA3NSM0MjI0NDI5IzIxMjYwNjE=
a1b1ffa3-811b-47fa-8adf-922a8efd8cf2
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment