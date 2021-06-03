SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. - TVTX

NEW YORK, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (“Travere” or the “Company”) ( TVTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Travere and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 25, 2021, Travere issued a press release “provid[ing] a regulatory update for its sparsentan program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).” The press release stated that “[i]n recently received final pre-NDA meeting minutes, the FDA acknowledged the high unmet need for approved therapies for the treatment of FSGS but indicated the available data from the interim assessment of the DUPLEX Study would not be adequate to support an accelerated approval at this time. Based upon this feedback, the Company no longer expects to submit for accelerated approval for FSGS in the U.S. during the second half of 2021. The FDA has indicated that it may be possible to submit an application for accelerated approval after additional data accrue in the study. Subject to further discussion with the FDA, the Company believes that it may be possible to provide sufficient additional estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) data from the DUPLEX Study in the first half of 2022. The FDA has encouraged the Company to request a follow-up meeting to further explore this option in greater detail, and a Type A meeting is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.”

On this news, Travere’s stock price fell sharply $2.36 per share, or 13.30% to close at $15.39 per share on May 26, 2021.

