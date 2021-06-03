Logo
ADAMA's self-produced prothioconazole-based products powered by its new novel Asorbital™ Formulation Technology delivers superior disease control

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2021 ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, is introducing a novel proprietary formulation technology that delivers improved penetration efficiency and excellent systemic movement in plants, resulting in higher efficacy in ADAMA's prothioconazole-based products.

Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

ADAMA's novel fungicide formulation based on the Company's own Asorbital Formulation Technology combines its unique mix of solvents and surfactants, creating a new and extraordinary carrier technology that increases efficacy to improve crop yield while reducing environmental impact. The new formulation with the built-in adjuvant moves the fungicide beyond the generic active ingredient by increasing its penetration efficiency and providing excellent systemic movement through the plant to speed up delivery from the point of contact on the leaf to the site of action within the fungal cell.

In the UK, ADAMA continued its global roll-out of one of its self-produced prothioconazole-based products, SORATEL®. This is ADAMA's first product featuring the new Asorbital™ Formulation Technology and offers improved cereal and OSR disease control compared to competitor products. Based on field trials conducted in the UK, SORATEL® is up to 13% more effective against fusarium and up to 8% more effective against Septoria than the current market leader.

"This new Asorbital Formulation Technology is part of ADAMA's commitment to listen to farmers in the field and deliver innovative products that improve crop yield while raising the bar for sustainability," said Walter Costa, VP of Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy at ADAMA.

SORATEL®, ADAMA's first prothioconazole-based products featuring the new Asorbital™ Formulation Technology is launching in the UK, Australia, Canada, as well as New Zealand, and the Company is continuing to progress towards obtaining registrations for this product in other global markets. More prothioconazole-based products featuring the Asorbital™ formulation technology will be launched in the future.

The Company launched its first self-produced prothioconazole-based product ARMERO, a dual-mode fungicide containing the active ingredients prothioconazole and mancozeb, benefiting from its in-house production of prothioconazole, in Paraguay in December 2019.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. ADAMA has one of the widest and most diverse portfolios of active ingredients in the world, state-of-the art R&D, manufacturing and formulation facilities, together with a culture that empowers our people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and ideate from the field. This uniquely positions ADAMA to offer a vast array of distinctive mixtures, formulations and high-quality differentiated products, delivering solutions that meet local farmer and customer needs in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com and follow us on Twitter® at @ADAMAAgri.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799829/Adama_Agricultural_Solutions_Logo.jpg

ADAMA Contact:
Ben Cohen
Global Public Relations
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN98512&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamas-self-produced-prothioconazole-based-products-powered-by-its-new-novel-asorbital-formulation-technology-delivers-superior-disease-control-301304843.html

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN98512&Transmission_Id=202106030317PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN98512&DateId=20210603
