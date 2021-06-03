Logo
3 Strong Performers to Consider

These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 recently

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shareholders of First BanCorp (

FBP, Financial), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI, Financial) and Franchise Group Inc (FRG, Financial) saw the value of their ownership increase significantly in recent years, beating the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,208.12 as of June 2) has grown 38% over the past year, 54% over the past three years and 100% over the past five years through June 2.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for higher share prices to trade over the coming years.

First BanCorp

Based in Santurce, Puerto Rico, First BanCorp (

FBP, Financial) is a regional bank serving retail, commercial, and institutional clients.

Shares of First BanCorp have grown 113% over the past year, 61% over the past three years and 199% over the past five years through June 2, outperforming the S&P 500.

First BanCorp has paid dividends in the observed years. Currently, the company is distributing 7 cents per common share every three months for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.91% and a forward dividend yield of 2.22% as of June 2.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $12.63 per share on June 2 for a market capitalization of $2.72 billion.

1400368961903677440.png

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 17.3, a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.8, suggesting that this stock is not so expensive although the share price has increased a lot over the past couple of years as showed before.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $14.33 per share.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo

Based in New York, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo is an owner and purchaser of infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of people and goods in North America and internationally.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo have grown 127% over the past year, 61% over the past three years and 168% over the past five years through June 2, beating the S&P 500.

During the period in question, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo has paid dividends, with a 33 cents per common share being currently distributing every three months, yielding 4.69% on a trailing 12-month and forward basis as of June 2.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock was trading at $28.16 per share at close on June 2 for a market capitalization of $2.41 billion.

1400371030245003264.png

The stock has a forward price-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-book ratio of 2.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of $35 per share.

Franchise Group Inc

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Franchise Group Inc is a provider of tax preparation services in North America, and a franchisee and operator of rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods. The company is also an operator of brick-and-mortar shops and online stores for the sale of goods at prices that are lower than list prices. Additionally, it operates sport, health and wellness products-specialty shops as well as pet-specialty stores.

Shares of Franchise Group Inc have risen 125% over the past year, 276% over the past three years and 226% over the past five years through June 2, beating the S&P 500 Index.

Franchise Group Inc has paid dividends over the years observed, and currently it distributes a quarterly cash dividend of 37.5 cents per common share, for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.29% and a forward dividend yield of 3.95%, as of June 2.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock was trading at around $37.97 per share at close on June 2 for a market capitalization of $2.41 billion.

1400369429144948736.png

The stock has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-book ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67. These ratios indicate that the stock could still be trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of $47.67 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

