Rubicon Organics Release Inaugural ESG Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report (“ESG Report”).



The ESG Report reflects the Company’s determination to embed sustainability in a formal manner through its operations and supply chain, and to communicate its progress with stakeholders in a transparent and authentic manner. The ESG Report captures the period between January 1 and December 31, 2020 and is informed by leading sustainability and reporting frameworks including Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Highlights of ESG Report:

Conducted our inaugural materiality assessment to identify and prioritize key non-financial topics for our business and stakeholders. Installed LED grow lights throughout our facility, which are up to 60% more energy efficient than traditional greenhouse grow lights. Joined Climate Smart, committing to measuring our carbon footprint and setting ambitious reduction targets in future years. Set targets for 100% circular packaging and 80% waste diversion by 2025. Achieved 78% diversity across our employee base. Reduced waste sent to landfill by building an outdoor nursery made from 90% construction scrap materials. Contributed to the local community by spending over 50% of total procurement dollars with local suppliers.



“Demonstrating leadership in environmental, social and governance standards is of critical importance to succeed in realizing our vision and proving that we are serious about our core values of sustainability, growth, freedom and impact. We are proud to be the first cannabis company in Canada to launch an ESG report. Not only does our ESG Report highlight where we excel, it also serves as a roadmap for how we are going to strive to achieve the highest standards in operation as we set out to make the Best Cannabis on Earth and for the Earth,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™ and its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™.

