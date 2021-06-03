MannKind Announces Data Presentation At 14th International Conference On Advanced Technologies & Treatments For Diabetes (ATTD 2021) To Be Held Virtually June 2-5

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MannKind Announces Data Presentation At 14th International Conference On Advanced Technologies & Treatments For Diabetes (ATTD 2021) To Be Held Virtually June 2-5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Post hoc analysis of the STAT study shows that Technosphere® insulin reduced nocturnal hypoglycemia compared to insulin aspart in adult patients with T1D

PR Newswire

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 3, 2021

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), which focuses on the development of innovative medicines for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will present a poster [Abstract #654 / Topic AS09 – New Insulin Delivery Systems: Inhaled, Transdermal, Implanted Devices] at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2021) to be held virtually, June 2-5. The poster presents a post hoc analysis from the STAT study that demonstrates how Afrezza (Technosphere Insulin or TI) reduced nocturnal hypoglycemia compared to insulin aspart in adult patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Mannkind_Avatar_Logo.jpg

"When the STAT study was completed, it advanced our understanding of potential benefits of Afrezza for those living with Type 1 diabetes overall," said Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Vice President, Medical Affairs and Safety of MannKind. "With this post hoc statistical analysis, we divided the CGM data into day and night and showed that using Technosphere Insulin versus aspart reduced Level 1 nocturnal hypoglycemia by 62% and Level 2 by 78%."

The ultra-rapid appearance and clearance of TI – which more closely mimics physiologic insulin compared with subcutaneous insulin aspart – may contribute to these findings, although larger studies are needed to confirm this hypothesis, Kaiserman explained.

The STAT study was a four-week, investigator-led, collaborative, open-label pilot study that included 60 patients with T1D on multiple daily injections of aspart who were randomized to either the control cohort using aspart (n=34) or the TI cohort (n=26).  Level 1 (<70 mg/dL) and Level 2 (<54 mg/dL) hypoglycemia measures were obtained from continuous glucose monitors (CGM). For purposes of the study, nighttime was defined as 12 am to 6 am.

The poster is authored by Janet K. Snell-Bergeon, PhD; Halis K. Akturk, MD; Anne Peters, MD; Kevin Kaiserman, MD and Satish K. Garg – representing a collaboration between the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (University of Colorado-Aurora), Keck School of Medicine of USC, and MannKind.

About MannKind Corporation 
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra-rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.comhttp://www.mannkindcorp.com/ to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "will", "goal", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that continued testing of Afrezza may not yield successful results or results that are consistent with earlier testing, and other risks detailed in MannKind's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AFREZZA and TECHNOSPHERE are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=LA98942&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mannkind-announces-data-presentation-at-14th-international-conference-on-advanced-technologies--treatments-for-diabetes-attd-2021-to-be-held-virtually-june-2-5-301304900.html

SOURCE MannKind Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98942&Transmission_Id=202106030600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98942&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment