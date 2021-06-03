Wildpack Appoints Seasoned USA Packaging Executive to Advisory Board

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wildpack Appoints Seasoned USA Packaging Executive to Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Ken Roessler to its advisory board effective today.

Wildpack_Beverage_Inc__Wildpack_Appoints_Seasoned_USA_Packaging.jpg

Mr. Roessler enjoyed a long and successful career in the packaging space. Most recently, he was the President and CEO of Mauser Packaging Solutions (formally Bway Holding, Inc.), a global leader in rigid packaging and sustainability solutions, until his retirement at the end of 2020. Mr. Roessler joined Mauser Packaging Solutions in 2000 when its revenue was $350 million and its adjusted EBITDA was $20 million, with 10 plants, all in North America, and grew it to a $4 billion revenue company with $700 million of adjusted EBITDA, 180 plants on five continents and 11,000 people.

Wildpack has retained Mr. Roessler to provide strategic advice on major business decisions, with an emphasis on executing the acquisition and integration portion of Wildpack's strategic business plan.

"We could not ask for an advisor with deeper expertise or more aligned experience. He has been at the center of numerous corporate and operating consolidations with vast experience in both builds and buys. He knows what it takes to grow quickly, but prudently, to meet overwhelming market demand. Our executive team is excited for the opportunity to work with, and learn from, such a leader in the packaging industry," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO.

Mr. Roessler said, "Wildpack has stepped into a market opportunity where speed and efficiency of growth is the number one priority. I am an advocate for the strategy, team, and both short and long-term visions. This is an execution story and Wildpack is putting in place all of the pieces to make it happen."

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA98928&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wildpack-appoints-seasoned-usa-packaging-executive-to-advisory-board-301304652.html

SOURCE Wildpack Beverage Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA98928&Transmission_Id=202106030600PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA98928&DateId=20210603
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment