Tyson Foods Awarding $1.5 Million to Support Hunger Relief in 38 Communities

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Funding going to 38 Tyson plant community groups in 15 states

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) is providing $1.5 million in grants to support hunger relief in 38 Tyson plant communities, the company announced today. The funding will be dispersed among 26 hunger relief organizations in 15 states.

The grants will fund various programs to address hunger insecurity including backpack programs and mobile food pantries.

“Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021,” said Garrett Dolan, senior manager, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “At Tyson, we’re honored to do our part to reduce food insecurity in the communities around the country that our team members live and work.”

The grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.

Organizations Tyson Foods supported with these grants include:

  • Arkansas
    • Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network
    • Samaritan House Community Center
    • River Valley Food Kids
    • Arkansas Food Bank
    • Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
    • Harvest Texarkana
  • California
    • Alameda County Community Food Bank
  • Florida
    • Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida
  • Georgia
    • YMCA Rome
  • Illinois
    • Northern Illinois Food Bank
  • Indiana
    • Second Harvest Food Bank East Central Indiana
    • Food Finders Food Bank
  • Iowa
    • Food Bank of Iowa
    • Northeast Iowa Food Bank
  • Kansas
    • Kansas Food Bank
  • Kentucky
    • Freestore Food Bank
  • Mississippi
    • Mississippi Food Network
  • Missouri
    • Second Harvest Community Food Bank
    • Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
    • Southeast Missouri Food Bank
  • Nebraska
    • Foodbank for the Heartland
  • North Carolina
    • Second Harvest Food Bank Northwest North Carolina
    • Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
  • Tennessee
    • Second Harvest Food Bank Middle Tennessee
    • Mid-South Food Bank
  • Virginia
    • Food Bank Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc., (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, United States, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.TysonFoods.com

Contact: Chattin Cato | Email: [email protected] Office: 479-290-3602 Mobile: 479-644-7208

