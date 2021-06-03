Archer Announces Unveiling of eVTOL Aircraft

June 10th marks the debut of Archer’s inaugural, all-electric aircraft, capable of a 60 mile range at 150mph

In addition to a COVID-19 safe event, the aircraft unveil will be simultaneously live-streamed to a global audience

After announcing partnerships with United Airlines and Stellantis, Archer has emerged as an eVTOL powerhouse on the cusp of certification, and the only UAM leader with a commercial order for their electric aircraft



PALO ALTO, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer , a company designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), today announced plans to unveil its inaugural aircraft, Maker. The unveiling of the company’s 2-seat demonstrator aircraft marks a monumental milestone for Archer’s journey toward commercial launch.

On June 10th, Archer will host an intimate event in Los Angeles, in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, to showcase its aircraft. Due to state-mandated limitations on event size, a livestream will also be available for a global audience of viewers.

Archer’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform will move people throughout cities in a fast, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. The fully electric aircraft, designed to be 100x quieter than a helicopter, will travel distances of up to 60 miles at 150 mph using technology that is available today. Archer’s aircraft will revolutionize the next era of travel and transform how people approach everyday life, work, and adventure -- all while benefiting the environment and working towards a zero-emissions future. Maker is the result of extensive development by Archer’s world-class team who collectively have over 200 years in eVTOL experience.

“Maker’s unveil brings us one step closer to making sustainable travel more accessible and affordable for people living in the world’s biggest, most congested cities,” said Archer co-founder and co-CEO Brett Adcock. “Archer has seen a period of tremendous growth and we are proud of what our team has already accomplished. We’re excited to continue on our timeline toward a commercial launch and move urban transportation networks into the skies.”

“At Archer, we are playing the long-game and investing in better, more sustainable transportation for generations to come,” said Archer co-founder and co-CEO Adam Goldstein. “Setting a date for our supporters to see that mission materialize is a momentous occasion, not just for our team, but for the future cities that will benefit from a green transportation alternative. We are grateful for the partners, collaboration, and trust that have led us to this point, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

Archer’s recently announced merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corporation (: ACIC) and commercial order from United Airlines values the company at $3.8 billion and puts Archer in prime position to integrate UAM as part of cities’ future transportation networks.

From a logistical standpoint, Archer’s definitive OEM agreement with Stellantis, one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world, grants the company access to the low-cost supply chain and advanced composite material capabilities needed to produce aircrafts at the scale to support the company’s future UAM platform. In order to usher in the adoption of eVTOL and promote sustainable travel, Archer has also partnered with the cities of Los Angeles and Miami to begin development on UAM networks for city travelers, with consumer flights slated for 2024.

To view Archer’s aircraft unveil, please RSVP for the livestream via this website .

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

