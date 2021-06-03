OrthoPediatrics Corp. Completes Senior Leadership Transition with Appointment of David Bailey as Chief Executive Officer

WARSAW, Ind., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) ( KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the completion of the senior leadership transition, with David Bailey succeeding Mark Throdahl as Chief Executive Officer. Mark Throdahl will remain with the Company as Executive Chairman.



“Over the last 10 years, it has been a privilege to work with our remarkable team leading the effort to improve the lives of children suffering from musculoskeletal disorders,” said Mark Throdahl. “As Executive Chairman, I look forward to remaining highly engaged with OrthoPediatrics and its strategy as well as supporting Dave in his new role as CEO. Dave has been an exemplary executive since joining OrthoPediatrics in 2007, and I have every confidence that he will bring both deep experience and leadership skills to this position. Dave will be joined by Fred Hite, who was appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer last year, as the team that will lead the Company to the next level of success.”

“While Mark transitions to Executive Chairman, we must emphasize that our strategy remains unchanged. We will continue to execute on our growth plans and deliver innovative and differentiated products to pediatric surgeons to improve children’s lives,” said David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer. “I am very optimistic about our future and look forward to working more closely with our internal teams and the investment community.”

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering span trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

