Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Bank of America Napa Biopharma Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Conference events will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com .

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

[email protected]

212.600.1902



