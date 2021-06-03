Atlas Technical Consultants to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that senior management of the Company will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of June:



KeyBanc 2021 Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, June 4, 2021;

UBS 2021 Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference, June 8, 2021;

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 10, 2021; and

Lytham Partners Virtual Summer 2021 Investor Conference, June 15, 2021.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

