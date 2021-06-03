Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that Joe Gatto, President, Chairman, and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power, and Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 3:00pm Central.

Mr. Gatto will also participate in a fireside chat discussion at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:50am Central.

The discussion topics for these events include ESG and the Company's development outlook.

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "Investors" section for access to event information, including webcast links if available. Presentation slides will be posted under the "News" section prior to each event.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

