Tripadvisor and HBO Max partner to create 'The Pride Guide' to support LGBTQIA+ travelers and celebrate Pride Month

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pride curated movies and specially created content to spotlight positive travel events and experiences

PR Newswire

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor ®, the world's leading travel guidance platform, and HBO Max, WarnerMedia's streaming platform, announced today a first of its kind travel industry partnership to celebrate Pride and help support LGBTQIA+ travelers looking to participate in Pride when and where events are happening across the United States.

Tripadvisor_Logo.jpg

The partnership will help promote Pride curated programming available to stream on HBO Max during the month of June. Additionally, through the creation of a specially produced content hub on Tripadvisor, The Pride Guide, the two companies have come together to create content that will spotlight and celebrate the positive experiences that members of the LGBTQIA+ community can have while traveling and celebrating Pride, both in person and virtually, and to raise awareness of the challenges that face LGBTQIA+ travelers.

"We know Pride this year will continue to look and feel different from years past, given the pandemic. Still, there are lots of ways people can still experience Pride in their local communities and we want to showcase and celebrate these amazing moments and events. That's what is so exciting about the partnership with HBO Max - we can combine useful and relevant travel guidance for the LGBTQIA+ community with curated movies and shows that help educate and bring Pride to life for viewers," said Christine Maguire, vice president, global media business, Tripadvisor.

With a specific focus on Pride Month, the hub will host a wealth of content aimed at educating and inspiring Tripadvisor users nationwide to celebrate diversity and inclusion. The Pride Guide will feature LGBTQIA+ focused articles such as a directory of queer owned businesses, a roundup of more authentic ways to experience Pride in small town America, a Q&A with our LGBTQIA+ travel experts about travel in 2021, post-pandemic, and a guide in collaboration with InterPride that highlights Pride celebrations globally.

On June 1, HBO Max will celebrate Pride 2021 with the launch of the Shine On spotlight page, which honors and recognizes the streamer's expansive library of LGBTQIA+ stories, characters, and creators. As part of this spotlight page, viewers will get exclusive access to concerts, never before seen clips and interviews within their "Your Pass to Pride 2021" Collection, produced by Human by Orientation.

Lastly, here is a round of some of the top LGBTQIA+ experiences listed on Tripadvisor across the United States:

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.  The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.comwww.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

About HBO Max

HBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The streaming platform initially launched in the United States in May 2020. This year, HBO Max is scheduled to be in an additional 60 markets, launching in Latin America in June and followed by upgrades of HBO-branded streaming services in Europe.

TRIP-G

favicon.png?sn=NE98555&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-and-hbo-max-partner-to-create-the-pride-guide-to-support-lgbtqia-travelers-and-celebrate-pride-month-301304934.html

SOURCE Tripadvisor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE98555&Transmission_Id=202106030700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE98555&DateId=20210603
