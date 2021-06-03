Shutterstock and Wochit Partner to Power Enterprise Video Creation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced a strategic alliance with Wochit, a complete enterprise-grade solution for video creation in the cloud.

Shutterstock and Wochit will share technology and expertise to power enterprise video creation, unlocking new opportunities to help organizations produce authentic, compelling video content. Wochit's advanced video technology includes intuitive video editing tools, flexible templates, and data-driven automation for creating visual content at scale.

Through the Shutterstock API, customers globally can quickly and seamlessly create professional video content for social media and marketing campaigns, e-commerce, as well as websites, regardless of their level of expertise. With access to on-brand video creation capabilities that leverage the immense Shutterstock asset library of 400 million images, videos, and music tracks, this offering aims to empower creators to tell meaningful stories.

As the partnership progresses, Shutterstock and Wochit will bring scalable video content creation to millions of users through platform partnerships and technology innovations.

"Wochit is disrupting video production with tools that help organizations create video content faster than ever before," said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "Bringing together our technologies and our shared passion for helping creators tell stories will unlock new opportunities for delivering video content for any digital use case."

"Wochit helps organizations simplify the video production process, giving anyone the tools they need to be video storytellers, while amplifying their brand," said Dror Ginzberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Wochit. "We are proud to partner with Shutterstock, a global leader in creativity, to build smarter, faster video solutions."

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.6 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

About Wochit

Wochit is a complete enterprise-grade solution for video creation in the cloud, empowering any organization to create compelling video content with revolutionary ease on a massive scale. With standard and custom deployments, Wochit's innovative video creation platform is powerful enough for pros but easy for anyone to master. Industry leaders like CBS News, Conde Nast International, Pfizer, World Food Programme, and many other brands, nonprofits, marketplaces, and media organizations already use Wochit to effortlessly share thousands of videos across platforms every day.

For more information, please visit wochit.com .

