Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 23, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 23, 2021.



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)





RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY

1 152 144 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 5/18/2021

2 145 75 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 5/18/2021

3 144 88 La hija del embajador UNIV 5/21/2021

4 143 104 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 5/21/2021

5 139 7 FBI CBS 5/18/2021

6 138 2 NCIS CBS 5/18/2021

7 137 9 Chicago Fire NBC 5/19/2021

8 136 85 Diseñando tu amor UNIV 5/18/2021

9 136 3 The Voice NBC 5/17/2021

10 135 31 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 5/17/2021

11 133 29 9-1-1 FOX 5/17/2021

12 132 14 Chicago P.D. NBC 5/19/2021

13 130 15 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 5/18/2021

14 130 21 Bull CBS 5/17/2021

15 129 8 Chicago Med NBC 5/19/2021

16 128 26 Grey's Anatomy ABC 5/20/2021

17 127 11 NBA Playoffs1 ABC 5/22/2021

18 127 4 The Equalizer CBS 5/23/2021

19 127 114 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 5/23/2021

20 126 37 The Masked Singer FOX 5/19/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)





RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY

1 144 1 2021 NBA Playoffs1 ESPN 5/19/2021

2 143 36 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC 5/23/2021

3 137 188 Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After HALLMM 5/23/2021

4 133 866 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 5/22/2021

5 130 77 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 5/17/2021

6 130 434 Tracking a Killer LMN 5/21/2021

7 128 728 Fatal Attraction TVONE 5/17/2021

8 128 380 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 5/23/2021

9 126 64 Moonlight in Vermont HALL 5/22/2021

10 125 57 MOVIE, USA USA 5/22/2021

11 125 129 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 5/19/2021

12 125 100 Good Witch HALL 5/23/2021

13 124 494 Black Ink Crew VH1 5/17/2021

14 124 496 Drama Club NICK 5/22/2021

15 124 25 Home Town Takeover HGTV 5/23/2021

16 124 94 Little People, Big World TLC 5/18/2021

17 121 201 The First 48 A&E 5/20/2021

18 121 260 A Mother's Lie LIFE 5/23/2021

19 121 686 Pit Bulls and Parolees APL 5/22/2021

20 121 189 The Real Housewives of New York City BRAVO 5/18/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

