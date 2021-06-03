Logo
Kazia Therapeutics to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, June 3, 2021

SYDNEY, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, announced today that its CEO, Dr James Garner, will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI.

KaziaLogo_Logo.jpg

Dr Garner commented, "this is a particularly exciting time for Kazia, with our lead program, paxalisib, now well-advanced in a pivotal study, and a promising new program, EVT801, due to enter the clinic this year. We look forward to updating the attendees on our progress, and on the rich slate of news flow anticipated for the second half of the year."

Event:

Kazia Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date:

Wednesday 9 June 2021

Time:

5pm, Eastern Time

Investors may register for free to attend the event by using the following link:-

https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021, running from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Seven additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study is expected to begin in CY2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

About LD Micro

LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX) aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

favicon.png?sn=CN99434&sd=2021-06-03 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazia-therapeutics-to-present-at-ld-micro-invitational-xi-301304864.html

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN99434&Transmission_Id=202106030700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN99434&DateId=20210603
