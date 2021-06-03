Logo
Karyopharm Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Is Now Available in Additional Strength Tablets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Three New Strength Tablets Approved by the FDA: 40 mg, 50 mg and 60 mg --

-- New Tablet Strengths Provide Additional Patient Convenience and Dosing Flexibility --

PR Newswire

NEWTON, Mass., June 3, 2021

NEWTON, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that three new strength tablets for XPOVIO, the Company's first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) medicine, are now commercially available. The availability of these additional strength tablets follows a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval on April 15, 2021. In addition to the original 20 mg strength tablets, XPOVIO is now available in 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg strength tablets. XPOVIO tablets are available in seven different package sizes to help healthcare providers individualize the dosing and administration of XPOVIO based on patient needs. The additional dosage strength tablets may also increase patient compliance by simplifying their treatment regimen and reducing the pill burden experienced by some patients. With the introduction of these new tablet strengths and additional package sizes, there is no change to the efficacy and safety profile of XPOVIO.

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO is a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound. XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1, also called CRM1). XPOVIO blocks the nuclear export of tumor suppressor, growth regulatory and anti-inflammatory proteins, leading to accumulation of these proteins in the nucleus and enhancing their anti-cancer activity in the cell. The forced nuclear retention of these proteins can counteract a multitude of the oncogenic pathways that, unchecked, allow cancer cells with severe DNA damage to continue to grow and divide in an unrestrained fashion. Karyopharm received accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of XPOVIO in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. Karyopharm's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) requesting an expansion of its indication to include the treatment for patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy was approved by the FDA on December 18, 2020. In June 2020, Karyopharm received accelerated FDA approval of XPOVIO for its second indication in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy. Selinexor is also being evaluated in several other mid-and later-phase clinical trials across multiple cancer indications, including as a potential backbone therapy in combination with approved myeloma therapies (STOMP) and in endometrial cancer (SIENDO), among others. Additional Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are ongoing or currently planned, including multiple studies in combination with approved therapies in a variety of tumor types to further inform Karyopharm's clinical development priorities for selinexor. Additional clinical trial information for selinexor is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

For more information about Karyopharm's products or clinical trials, please contact the Medical Information department at:

Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326
Email: [email protected]

For additional product information, including full prescribing information, please visit www.XPOVIO.com.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NEXPOVIO® (selinexor) has also been granted conditional marketing authorization in combination with dexamethasone for adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma by the European Commission. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE98637&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karyopharm-announces-xpovio-selinexor-is-now-available-in-additional-strength-tablets-301304574.html

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

