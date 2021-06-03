Logo
Zhongchao Inc. Announces the On-Going One-Year Leukemia Education Project with Bethune Foundation and BeiGene Shanghai

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the on-going one-year joint project of leukemia diagnosis and treatment courses (the "Project") that the Company has been hosting with Beijing Bethune Charitable Foundation ("Bethune Foundation") and BeiGene Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("BeiGene Shanghai"), a subsidiary of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) ("BeiGene").

The Project started in December 2020 and will end in December 2021. It provides leukemia practitioners and research groups with advanced practice improvement courses, standardized diagnosis and treatment lectures, interactive webcast discussions, and other academic exchange activities. Zhongchao plans to provide 100 academic exchange sessions. In each session, Zhongchao invites one expert as a moderator to elaborate on leukemia diagnosis and treatment guidelines, and three speakers to share specific leukemia treatment case studies. Zhongchao expects to have more than 400 experts and speakers participating in the Project and presenting about 255 case studies by the end of the Project. The Project is available for more than 10,000 clinicians through live broadcast. The Project combines detailed interpretation of leukemia diagnosis and treatment guidelines with case studies and provides a platform to share latest cutting-edge solutions to leukemia targeted immunotherapy and to engage participants in in-depth discussions through clinical practice courses.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "We are honored to work with Bethune Foundation and BeiGene Shanghai to host this Project to share the useful information among medical professionals in order to improve clinicians' practice in leukemia diagnosis and treatment and narrow the gap between hospitals in the third- and fourth-tier cities and the first- and second-tier cities in China."

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, they are committed to expediting the development of their diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through collaborations or their own internal capabilities, with the aspirational goal of radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene is a headquarter-less company by design, with a growing global team of approximately 6,000 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21-3220-5987
Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng 
Weitian Group LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 718-213-7386

favicon.png?sn=CN99139&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-inc-announces-the-on-going-one-year-leukemia-education-project-with-bethune-foundation-and-beigene-shanghai-301304691.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN99139&Transmission_Id=202106030630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN99139&DateId=20210603
