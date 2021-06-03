Syndax Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

