Anika Hosts 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Company details multi-year Joint Preservation strategy for accelerated revenue growth and profitability

Updates 2021 directional outlook and 2024 multi-year targets

BEDFORD, Mass., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day beginning at 9:00am EDT.

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, along with Steve Ek, Vice President of R&D, Kevin Stone, Vice President and GM of Sports Medicine and Ben Joseph, Vice President of U.S. Commercial and Global Brand Management will provide an in-depth overview of Anika’s business strategy, product portfolio, R&D pipeline, commercial strategy, and updated financial objectives. The Company also plans to introduce Dr. Wasik Ashraf, Director of Sport Medicine at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, as a guest speaker to discuss how he uses Anika’s portfolio of joint preservation products in his practice.

“We are excited to host our 2021 Virtual Investor Day and present the new Anika as we continue to make great progress on our transformational journey,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D. “We have a new, highly experienced leadership team that is focused on executing a clear strategy to accelerate revenue growth, fuel growing profitability, and position Anika as the leader in early intervention orthopedic care. We are laser focused on our mission to restore active living for our patients and increase long-term shareholder value.”

Leveraging Strong Foundation to Drive Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion, and Cash Flow

Targeting an expanded market opportunity of $8+ billion, focused on Joint Preservation for early intervention orthopedics

Sustaining #1 position in U.S. joint pain management injectables market

Strengthening commercial organization to deliver differentiated orthopedic surgical solutions

Leveraging HA-based regenerative technology across early intervention orthopedic platform

Investing to capture significant organic growth opportunities beyond 2024 from the U.S. launch of Hyalofast®, HA-based single-stage cartilage regeneration scaffold, and Cingal®, HA-based combination viscosupplement with steroid injectable



Updated 2021 Directional Outlook

For 2021, the Company is updating its directional outlook, raising expected total company revenue growth to 10% to 13%, up from its previous range of upper single-digit to low double-digit growth. This growth is based on the Company’s expectation of upper 20% to low 30% revenue growth in Joint Preservation and Restoration, low single-digit revenue growth in Joint Pain Management and low to mid single-digit revenue decline in its Other product family.

Updated Multi-Year Accelerated Growth Targets for 2024

The Company is reaffirming its multi-year revenue growth target of doubling its 2019 revenues, to approximately $230 million in 2024, representing a mid-teens compound annual growth rate. The Company expects to deliver the accelerated revenue growth while increasing profitability to a double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth run rate by 2024, excluding costs of the pivotal trial for its next-generation viscosupplement, Cingal. As the Company has stated previously, this pivotal trial has been delayed due to the impact of COVID, and the Company now expects the pivotal trial to extend through 2024.

Event Webcast Details

The presentations, including Q&A with senior leadership, will begin at 9:00am EDT and conclude at approximately 12:00pm EDT. The presentations and webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations webpage following the event.

