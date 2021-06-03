Exicure, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that CEO David Giljohann will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

BIO Digital 2021

Format: Corporate update presentation

Date: June 10, 2021

Time: 7:00 AM ET

Location: The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning June 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET via the virtual conference link and will be archived for 90 days on Exicure’s website following the conference.

BMO Biopharma Day: Spotlight on Rare Disease and Ophthalmology

Format: Rare Disease Panel: Central Nervous System

Date: June 22, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM ET

Location: The panel discussion will be available for live streaming to conference attendees at the virtual conference link.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005227/en/