EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems to be Deployed by Construction Art at Eco Tourism Destinations in South Carolina

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, announced that EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems will be deployed by Construction Art, a leading sustainable commercial design and construction company, at two locations in South Carolina. The EV ARC™ systems will power visitor, staff, service and transport electric vehicles at Eco Tourism Destinations focused on preservation and conservation.



The EV ARC™ solar-powered charging systems generate and store their own electricity and will be deployed as part of Eco Tourism Destinations being designed and developed in part by Construction Art. The systems are wind-rated to 120 mph and flood-proof to 9.5 feet—well suited for coastal locations and regions subject to seasonal hurricanes and tropical storms. One unit is equipped with two Enel X JuiceBox® Pro chargers to charge staff and visitor EVs. The second EV ARC system will charge neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), the golf-cart style EVs that will be used for facility management and transport around eco destinations, and includes an emergency power panel which can provide access to 120V/240V power day, night or during inclement weather.

“I’m always looking to stay on the edge of innovation in sustainability. Our clients focus on high standards for sustainability, low impact to nature and preservation and conservation of area species. The Beam solution will allow Construction Art to deploy EV charging and electricity quickly and without disrupting the area’s environment,” said Art Krebs, CEO of Construction Art. “Beam’s EV ARC is the perfect solar power solution. We can achieve a zero-emission transportation footprint at all Eco Tourism Destinations, and because deployment requires no added construction, no electrical work and no permitting, it helps us keep the project on time and on budget.”

“Commercial property owners and their tenants are embracing the unique advantages of the sustainable EV ARC charging system. 100% renewable EV charging can be deployed rapidly, with no disruption to operations, facilities or parking lots, and with no increase in utility costs,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Because EV ARC units are transportable, the equipment can be moved when a tenant relocates or as charging demand and habits change for a property. Commercial property owners or their tenants can offer 100% renewable EV charging as a value-add amenity, making their properties more desirable.”

The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) April 2021 Commercial Market Insights report anticipates that commercial transactions will accelerate in the second half of 2021 and even more strongly in 2022, with the population practically vaccinated by the end of summer 2021, as more businesses increase their operating capacity, travel resumes, workers start heading back to the office, and consumers spend some of their savings on leisure and recreation and personal services. Commercial properties offering EV charging as an amenity are believed to be more sought after, particularly important in a competitive market where lessees have many choices.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

