Field Trip Health Ltd. to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 7, 2021

TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker symbol “FTRP” and its warrants will trade under the symbol "FTRP.WT" at the opening of the market on June 7, 2021. In connection with the TSX listing, Field Trip’s common shares and warrants will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).



There will be no change to the shares, to the warrants or to Field Trip’s share structure. Field Trip's shares continue to be quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "FTRPF". The TSX and CSE have each published bulletins announcing the listing and delisting, respectively. No action is required on the part of shareholders.

In conjunction with the listing on the TSX, Field Trip announced that it has bolstered its Board of Directors with the appointments of Barry Fishman and Ellen Lubman.

Mr. Fishman has almost 25 years of experience as an entrepreneurial business leader, most recently as CEO of VIVO Cannabis Inc. Prior to joining VIVO, he served as CEO of international specialty pharmaceutical company Merus Labs, through its 2017 acquisition by Norgine B.V. He also previously served as CEO of Teva Canada, a major affiliate of the world's largest generic drug-maker and began his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly Canada, where he served as Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Fishman has also recently served as an independent director on a number of high-profile boards, including Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation.

Ms. Lubman is currently Chief Business Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. From October 2018 to July 2020, she served as the Chief Business Officer at Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. Prior to Impel, she was the Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Forest Labs, from February 2014 until its acquisition by Actavis plc in July 2014, and served in the same role at Actavis through June 2018 during which time Actavis merged with and renamed itself Allergan plc. Prior to Allergan, Ms. Lubman held numerous executive business, investment and strategic leadership roles at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P., Robertson Stephens Investment Bank and Abbott Labs. She serves on the board of directors of GeneCentric Therapeuticsand on the Advisory Board of TMRW.org. In addition, Ms. Lubman serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Daedalus Innovation Fund of Weill-Cornell and board of directors of Gilda’s Club of NYC and is the Southern California Chairwoman of Executive Women in BIO.

“Barry is an accomplished business leader and Board Director with proven success in strategy development, performance enhancement and public company governance, with an expansive global network and deep pharmaceutical knowledge. Ellen brings nearly 20 years of experience in corporate and business development, portfolio strategic planning, financial strategy and investor relations through leadership roles in small biotech and large pharma, starting her career as a Wall Street equity research analyst,” said Joseph del Moral, Chief Executive Officer of Field Trip. “We are proud to bring such highly experienced business professionals onto our Board and look forward to leveraging their backgrounds and expertise as we advance our scientific research into the positive impact that psychedelics can have on people’s lives.”

Ronan Levy, Field Trip’s Executive Chairman added: “We are working to build Field Trip into nothing less than a world class leader in the mental and behavioral health sectors through our pioneering work with psychedelics and psychedelic therapies. By listing on a pre-eminent stock exchange in the TSX, and through Barry and Ellen complementing our existing independent board members, Dieter Wienand and Helen Boudreau, to establish a board powered by the highest caliber of accomplished pharmaceutical and biotech executives, we continue to make rapid progress toward this goal.”

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people in need with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

