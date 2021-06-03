Harsco Celebrates World Environment Day With Strong Sustainability Milestones Across Divisions

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Harsco makes commitment to champion initiatives solving most difficult global environmental challenges; Company now derives 82-percent of annual revenue from environmental solutions, up from 62-percent three years ago.

Clean Earth division recycled or repurposed more than 94-percent of waste and byproduct material processed annually in 2020.

Harsco Environmental division avoided over 5.85 million metric tons of carbon emissions from its recycling and repurposing solutions.

In recognition of World Environment Day, Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces its achievements and commitments around improving sustainability and protecting our environment.

Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on June 5, engaging governments, businesses and citizens in an effort to address pressing environmental issues. It is the United Nations’ day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action.

“When we look around the world at all of our customers and the byproducts and waste they produce, we have a unique ability to find solutions to avoid landfilling and contribute to a more circular economy,” said Cope Willis, Harsco Vice President of Sustainability. “In 2020, we recycled more than 14 million tons of material for our customers. We firmly believe we need to reuse the resources that we already have rather than spending energy harvesting new resources. All that goes to helping our customer’s bottom line, but it also goes to helping Earth be a cleaner, better place.”

In 2020, Harsco accomplished numerous goals for sustainability initiatives across its Clean Earth and Harsco Environmental divisions, including:

Clean Earth

Developed new environmental solutions that address unmet market needs or operate in a more efficient, effective manner than current market solutions. For example, through the acquisition of Stericycle’s Environmental Solutions business (ESOL) in 2020, Clean Earth added a wide array of services, including a household hazardous waste program, hazardous waste collection and treatment from retail customers, emergency response, controlled substances and paint recycling through state-sponsored PaintCare stewardship programs.

Scaled up proven environmental solutions to new markets and customers. For example, through permit modifications, Clean Earth added new fuel blending capabilities at its Calvert City, Kentucky, facility to enable the fuel to be used as an energy source for nearby cement kilns as well as chemotherapy drug treatment capabilities at its Glencoe, Alabama, location.

Clean Earth will continue to grow its environmental solutions platforms in 2021 by focusing on organic growth opportunities, including growing its Fullcircle concierge consulting practice; adding treatment capabilities at existing transfer, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs); and preparing for its next big portfolio move.

Additionally, Clean Earth will champion initiatives to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and assess climate change risks. This includes conducting energy efficiency deep dives in its thermal facilities.

Harsco Environmental

Opened a second SteelPhalt manufacturing facility in Cardiff, United Kingdom, doubling its production capability for the high performance, safe and sustainable asphalt products for road applications with at least 95-percent recycled content.

Completed construction and began commissioning an AluSalt™ plant in Bahrain in the Middle East, a salt slag processing technology that enables aluminum producers to recycle metallics and salts, recover other non-metallic products and achieve zero waste, addressing one of the largest environmental concerns within the aluminum market.

Developed new solutions, including 10 new refractory and metallurgical additives for clients in France, Germany and Italy.

Reduced fuel use by almost a quarter of a million gallons year over year.

Avoided over 5.85 million metric tons of carbon emissions from recycling and repurposing solutions – equivalent to the amount of carbon captured by nearly 10 million trees over 10 years.

This year, Harsco Environmental priorities include increasing the proportion of mill services that provide environmental benefits to its steel customers; growing the Applied Products portfolio by enhancing its range of metallurgical additives; and expanding the SteelPhalt business.

These commitments come on the heels of the release of Harsco’s Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s corporate sustainability accomplishments throughout fiscal year 2020. To read the full report, visit www.harsco.com/sustainability. To learn more about Harsco, visit www.harsco.com .

