Aspira Women's Health Releases Analytical and Initial Clinical Validation Performance for OVASight at ASCO 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aspira Women's Health Releases Analytical and Initial Clinical Validation Performance for OVASight at ASCO 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Data demonstrates the performance of OVASight in a low prevalence population- 89% Specificity, 91% Sensitivity and a Negative Predictive Value of 99.6% for the management of suspected Benign Pelvic Masses

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, released the analytical and initial clinical data for OVASight™ in an abstract titled “Serum-based Assay for Adnexal Mass Risk of Ovarian Malignancy”. Registrants attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) 2021 virtual meeting gained access to the poster on May 19, 2021, and the on-demand presentation will be released to the ASCO virtual meeting registrants at 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 4, 2021.

OVASight (MIA3G) is third-generation OVA technology and is a laboratory-developed, blood-based pelvic mass risk assessment test for ovarian cancer in a low prevalence population. It was developed to increase specificity, maintain high sensitivity with early-stage disease, and allow for conservative management of women with a suspected benign mass. A total of 596 samples collected from real-world patients were used to validate the OVASight diagnostic algorithm. Validation data demonstrated 89% Specificity, 91% Sensitivity and a Negative Predictive Value of 99.6% in a low prevalence population (3.8%). In addition, overall sensitivity as well as sensitivity in early-stage disease were significantly better than CA-125 alone. See table below:

MIA3G (OVASight)CA125
Overall Sensitivity (All Stages)21/23 (91.3%)15/23 (65.2%)
Early-Stage (Stage I & II) Sensitivity10/12 (83.0%)6/12 (50.0%)

“Based on this promising data, we are thrilled with the performance of this new test,” stated Elena Ratner, M.D., Global Chief Global Medical Advisor, Clinical and Translational Medicine at Aspira Women’s Health. Dr. Ratner further explained that “it is important to give providers better tools to help provide personalized risk assessment for women with pelvic masses and expectant management for those masses that are most likely benign.”

Below are details of the abstract accepted at ASCO. All posters will be available to ASCO 2021 virtual meeting registrants on-demand beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 4, 2021.

Title:Serum-based assay for adnexal mass risk of ovarian malignancy
Abstract #:5551
Authors:Daniel Ure MS, Rowan Bullock BS, Gary Altwerger MD, Elena Ratner MD, Lesley Northrop Ph.D. FACMG

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. The next generation of products in development are OVASight™ and EndoCheck™. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI0ODM0MSM0MjI2MjgyIzUwMDA0NTYzNw==
8463568c-6598-4424-8606-ce930a7666ce

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment