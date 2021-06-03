KemPharm Executives to Participate in Panel Discussions During Upcoming June 2021 Conferences

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. ( KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of KemPharm, will participate in a panel discussion on the regulatory environment during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Consero Global IP Management and IP Life Sciences Virtual Forum taking place June 7-8, 2021.



In addition, Christal Mickle, Vice President of Operations and Product Development, will participate in a panel discussion on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biopharmaceutical industry at BIO Digital 2021 taking place June 14-18, 2021.

Details regarding the events are as follows:

Event: Consero Global IP Management and IP Life Sciences Virtual Forum Panel: Discussing The Regulatory Climate In Light Of The Pandemic Date & Time: Monday, June 7, 2021, 4:00 PM ET Registration: https://consero.com/events/june-2021-global-ip-management-and-ip-life-sciences-virtual-forum/





Event: BIO Digital 2021 Panel: Lessons from COVID on Innovation, Collaboration & Enforcement Date & Time: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 3:00 PM ET Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/registration

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, stimulant use disorder (SUD) and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). KemPharm’s lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of SUD, KP879, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphenidate (SDX). In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for AZSTARYSTM, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

