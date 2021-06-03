Logo
Climb Channel Solutions Signs Agreement with Palo Alto Networks to Distribute Best-in-Breed Cybersecurity Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), announced a new agreement today with global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks, to distribute Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access and Prisma SD-WAN (formerly CloudGenix SD-WAN) solutions.

The addition of Prisma Access with Prisma SD-WAN from Palo Alto Networks reinforces Climb's leadership in enterprise cybersecurity, by offering best-in-class protection for dynamic customer environments defined by remote and hybrid workforces and expanding cloud footprints.

Prisma Access delivers the industry's most complete cloud-delivered security platform, protecting all application traffic so organizations can safely enable secure remote workforces. It consolidates best-of-breed security capabilities – including firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), secure web gateway (SWG), zero-trust network access (ZTNA), cloud access security broker (CASB), and more – into a consistent global services edge that delivers more security coverage than any other solution. Built upon a massively scalable network with ultra-low latency and backed by industry-leading SLAs, Prisma Access ensures a great digital experience for end-users. Combined with our CloudGenix next SD-WAN portfolio – the industry's first next-generation SD-WAN solution that simplifies management enables app-defined SD-WAN policies and delivers a secure, cloud-delivered branch – Palo Alto Networks enables organizations to transform their infrastructure with the most complete SASE offering, which simplifies the delivery of consistent security at scale while ensuring optimal work from anywhere experience.

"We enjoyed leveraging and being part of our customers' success with CloudGenix – which is now Prisma-SD WAN – over the past two years, and we are delighted to add the Prisma Access to round out our portfolio to bring a complete, best-in-class SASE security solution for our customers," said Charles Bass, CMO, Climb. "We view this expanded relationship as a key element to our success in 2021."

"We are excited to extend the Climb Channel Solutions Distribution relationship to include Prisma Access in North America," said Tony Anderson, Director Americas Distribution, Palo Alto Networks. "This combination will further strengthen our SASE Channel ecosystem and route to market. We look forward to working closely with Climb and our joint partners to enable a secure digital transformation for our mutual customers."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group
Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG).

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037
(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

