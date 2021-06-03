FOREWARN Partners with Medina County Board of REALTORS®

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company ( RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Medina County Board of REALTORS® (“MCBOR”) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 1,000+ REALTOR® members it serves throughout the Medina County area to promote proactive real estate agent safety.



Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by MCBOR will be available to the 1,000+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We are happy to be announcing this essential new benefit for our members,” said Bobby Wilging, President of Medina County Board of REALTORS®. “Working with unknown prospects is an often-necessary part of this business, and we felt that it was important to equip our members with a powerful tool in FOREWARN to help them operate with increased safety and peace of mind.”

On June 1, 2021, existing MCBOR members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

