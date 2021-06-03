Criteo Rebrands, Reveals Roadmap for Future of Open Internet During Company's Investor Day

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --It's a new day for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. Today, the company unveiled new branding to align with its significant transformation executed over the last year, including a new logo, visual identity and brand positioning, "The Future is Wide Open." The rebrand marks Criteo's commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalize on as it prepares for the future of advertising without cookies.

"The time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as we use our massive strength in data and technology to reestablish Criteo's leadership within the advertising industry and set an optimistic tone for the future of the open internet, for everyone," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer at Criteo.

The new logo brings the two dots previously connected at the top right of the logo to the center of the new logo to better represent consumers and its customers, who are the centerpiece of the company's product strategy to offer the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. The two dots now include open space, nodding to both discovery and openness as the company invites its audience in and balances a strong legacy, visualized with a bolder font, with modern capabilities. The visual changes were developed by Criteo's marketing team, in partnership with creative and innovation agency, Technology, Humans and Taste [THAT], who consulted on the brand positioning.

"When we say, 'The Future is Wide Open,' we're talking about the tremendous possibilities Criteo's unique dataset presents for improving every consumer experience on the open internet," said Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Criteo. "Cookies might be going away, but we view it as an opportunity to evolve our product strategy to deliver greater benefits than ever to consumers and our customers."

To announce the new brand and share more details around its business transformation, Criteo is holding a virtual Investor Day today, which includes:

Commentary and Presentations from Criteo's Leadership Team – The C-Suite comes together to present strategy, market opportunity, capabilities and positioning. Most notably, the day addresses the future of advertising and the company's product roadmap to realize its vision of bringing richer experiences to every consumer.





– The C-Suite comes together to present strategy, market opportunity, capabilities and positioning. Most notably, the day addresses the future of advertising and the company's product roadmap to realize its vision of bringing richer experiences to every consumer. Commerce Media Platform Strategy – Criteo reintroduces its suite of products that offer marketers the ability to activate and measure advertising campaigns and media owners the ability to sell their advertising and promotions inventory – all while sitting on top of a dataset that powers the technology and sets Criteo apart in the industry.





– Criteo reintroduces its suite of products that offer marketers the ability to activate and measure advertising campaigns and media owners the ability to sell their advertising and promotions inventory – all while sitting on top of a dataset that powers the technology and sets Criteo apart in the industry. Partner Panel – A four-person panel, moderated by Criteo's Executive Managing Director for EMEA, that will discuss the commerce media opportunity and consist of key marketers and media owners across Criteo's suite of solutions.

Bryan Gildenberg, Senior Vice President, Commerce at Omnicom Retail Group, called Criteo's renewed focus on commerce, "a strategic step in the right direction" adding, "Criteo has a unique opportunity to bridge the gap as awareness and conversion merge. I'm excited to see what lies ahead for Criteo and I'm thrilled to work more closely with them."

Criteo's virtual Investor Day takes place today, June 3 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time via webcast. The investor day will be pre-recorded with an opportunity for a live Q&A. The event will be publicly broadcasted, and the replay will subsequently be available on Criteo's Investor relations website. For more information please visit: https://criteo.investorroom.com/.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,500 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Criteo Investor Relations

Edouard Lassalle, SVP, Head of Market Relations & Capital Markets, [email protected]

Clemence Vermersch, Investor Relations Director, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations

Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion, the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Revenue ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the virus.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-rebrands-reveals-roadmap-for-future-of-open-internet-during-companys-investor-day-301304938.html

SOURCE Criteo