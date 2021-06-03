Celsius Holdings, Inc. Selects Ernst and Young (EY) as its Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced today that the Company has engaged Ernst and Young (EY), as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm to replace Assurance Dimensions. The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors and will be effective upon the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Assurance Dimensions has served as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm since 2017, and their reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle.

The Company is working closely with EY and Assurance Dimensions to ensure a seamless transition.

The Company and the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors, would like to express their sincere gratitude to Assurance Dimensions for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:

Cameron Donahue

(651) 707-3532

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-selects-ernst-and-young-ey-as-its-independent-registered-public-accounting-firm-301304974.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.