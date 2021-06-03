Logo
Enghouse Systems Acquires Nebu BV

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARKHAM, ON and AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2021

Survey and Community Software Provider Expands Enghouse Product and Netherlands Presence

MARKHAM, ON and AMSTERDAM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Nebu BV, an Amsterdam-based provider of market research and data analytics software solutions.

A principal offering of Nebu, which is ISO 27001 certified, is the Nebu Data Suite. This array of software and cloud services allows enterprises, researchers and analysts to cover all requirements needed to gain a deep understanding of customer and community behaviors. The software platform includes a data collection engine and various applications that provide multi-channel based, location independent services that automate cleaning, restructuring, processing and analyzing data to visualize results in interactive dashboards and reports.

Another main offering of Nebu is Dub InterViewer, a flexible and robust multi-mode data collection application that operates in voice, online, mobile and offline modes. Data collected from diverse sources can be processed, enriched and stored in Nebu Data Hub, the central management platform. The Hub automates the entire research process, enabling its users to conduct analysis and transform data in real-time into interactive visualizations that can be viewed in the Nebu Reporter dashboard or many other external analytics platforms.

"Nebu enhances our market research solutions and increases our footprint to better serve new and existing customers," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We also see an opportunity to combine surveying and community technologies with our AI capabilities to help our customers to gain insights into the voice of the customer. We are very pleased to welcome Nebu's customers and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse as we continue to expand with new accounts and support our existing customer base," said Otto van Linder, Managing Director of Nebu.

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (

TSX:ENGH, Financial), which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has no long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Nebu

Nebu BV is a supplier of market research systems and solutions. Through its integrated multi-mode data collection and panel management platform, organizations can assess and evaluate opinions and behavioral patterns and translate them into sharp insights to drive the performance of brands and media. For more information visit www.nebu.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO99605&sd=2021-06-03 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enghouse-systems-acquires-nebu-bv-301305091.html

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

